Story highlights Marcus Rashford, 20, idolized Brazilians as youth

Rashford aware of England's past

Set to build on 18 caps in Russia

(CNN) He's days away from attending his first World Cup finals and Marcus Rashford's mind is very much on the world's great players -- both past and present.

Sixteen years ago Manchester United forward Rashford was just four years old and barely able to kick a football, but a quirky buzz cut on a gifted player named Ronaldo left a lasting impression on him while watching the 2002 World Cup.

"I think watching the Brazil team with the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and those type of players was one of my favorite experiences," the Manchester United star tells CNN Sport in an exclusive interview.

The 20-year-old Rashford is aware of the historical greatness of Brazil's tournament winners in contrast to England's World Cup fragility -- their one and only World Cup final win came in 1966.

"England haven't given us many memories yet, have they?" Rashford asks rhetorically.

Read More