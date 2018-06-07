(CNN) Spain's new Socialist government -- featuring a groundbreaking female-dominated Cabinet -- was sworn in by King Felipe VI Thursday.

For the first time in Spain's history, 11 women have taken up key posts in the 17-strong cabinet alongside new Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The 46-year-old former economics professor, who leads the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, assumed leadership on Saturday, a day after toppling scandal-hit Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote.

Just five women served in the last Cabinet under Rajoy.

"This new government is unequivocally committed to equality. You have heard me say it many times: Spain changed on March 8. There was a before and an after in our country with the feminist mobilizations and the new government is a faithful reflection of that movement," Sanchez said Wednesday. On March 8, millions of Spanish women took part in a 24-hour strike aimed at sexual discrimination and gender inequality.

