Australian news crew mugged while filming on London street

(CNN) Masked men on bicycles interrupted an Australian news crew during a live broadcast in London and stole their television camera, the latest in a number of brazen robberies in the British capital.

CNN Australia affiliate Seven News reported that the network's Europe correspondent, Laurel Irving, and cameraman Jimmy Cannon were finishing up a live broadcast Wednesday night local time when they were accosted by two men wearing ski masks.

One demanded the camera, telling Cannon that he had a gun concealed in his pocket.

EXCLUSIVE: The moment @Sunriseon7 reporter @laurelirving7 and her crew were mugged and attacked in London. Laurel and the camera operator Jimmy join us to talk about the incident. #sun7 pic.twitter.com/typwaFkOBT — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 6, 2018

"They came up immediately and they were wearing masks so I knew something was going on. Before he came over, I saw him reach into his pants and transfer something from his pants," Cannon told Seven's Sunrise program.

"He said, 'Hey, I have a gun in my jacket, don't make a scene.'"

