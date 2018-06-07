Berlin (CNN) German police have issued an international arrest warrant for an Iraqi asylum-seeker suspected of the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in western Germany, the prosecutor's office said Thursday.

Ali Bashar, 20, who was previously known to police, fled to Iraq via Istanbul on June 2, according to officials. A second suspect, a 35-year-old Turkish citizen, is in custody.

In a press conference in Wiesbaden on Thursday, officials said the victim, Susanna Maria Feldman, was reported missing by her mother on May 23 after she had gone out with her friends the previous evening. The police did not initially investigate it as a crime because the teenager was often truant.

By the time the police opened an investigation, Bashar and seven other family members, all of whom lived in a refugee center in Wiesbaden, had fled using identification papers that German authorities failed to identify as suspect. The plane tickets contained different names from those given on the residence documents for Bashar and his family, officials said.

Bashar was first linked with the case after a 13-year-old refugee told police in Wiesbaden Sunday that the Iraqi man had raped and killed Feldman.

