(CNN) After receiving well-deserved praise for "Making a Murderer," Netflix, and everyone else, has been looking for riveting true-crime tales. Still, give the streaming service credit for ingenuity in acquiring and simply building upon an existing one, "The Staircase," by adding a closing chapter to a story 17 years in the making.

Originally an eight-episode series in 2004, the program delved into the strange case of novelist Michael Peterson, who was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Kathleen, who was found dead at the bottom of the stairs three years earlier.

That trial took a series of unexpected twists and turns, built upon circumstantial evidence and revelations about Peterson's private life. He was ultimately sentenced to murder, before new information served as the foundation for a new trial -- and a two-hour follow-up in 2013, documenting his bid to secure one.

For Netflix, director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade picks up the thread 2 ½ years after Peterson's release, in July 2014, as he awaits word on whether North Carolina officials will seek to retry him. He's wearing an ankle bracelet, surrounded by grown kids who are now fully adults with concerns of their own, and clearly worn down from his incarceration and battle against the judicial system.

" allowfullscreen>

"He's become a very old man in a decade," Peterson's attorney, David Rudolf, observes of his client, now a septuagenarian.

Read More