'Legally Blonde 3' is officially happening

Reese Witherspoon, who played Woods in the original 2001 "Legally Blonde" and subsequent sequel in 2003, confirmed on Thursday that she will reprise the character for a third time.

"It's true," Witherspoon captioned a video of herself clad in a pink bikini, floating in a pool in a nod to a scene in the film.

The "Legally Blonde" franchise followed a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree at Harvard University and then later a career in politics.

Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine is set to produce the film.

