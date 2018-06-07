FX renews 'Atlanta' for Season 3

(CNN) FX wants more "Atlanta."

The network on Thursday ordered another season of the acclaimed comedy starring and created by Donald Glover.

The third season renewal is not a surprise.

"Atlanta's" first season won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, an AFI Award and a Peabody, in addition to other accolades.

Its second season, "Atlanta Robbin' Season," is considered a major contender in this year's Emmy Awards, as well.

