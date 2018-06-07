Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Afghanistan's President has announced a temporary ceasefire with the Taliban during Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr later this month.

In a video message Thursday, Ashraf Ghani said that all Afghan security forces would be instructed to stop offensive operations on Afghan insurgents between June 12 and June 21, the period this year in which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

"ISIS, Al Qaida and other international terrorist networks are excluded from this ceasefire," Ghani said, adding that details of the ceasefire would be made public next week.

"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause," Ghani added on Twitter

The Taliban has not yet commented.