-- Colin Kaepernick's lawyers are gearing up to subpoena Trump and Vice President Pence in the athlete's collusion case against the NFL.

-- US suicide rates increased more than 25% since 1999, according to a new CDC report

-- HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines ' company has settled with the EPA for their company's alleged mishandling of lead paint.

