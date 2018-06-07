(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- In a joint news conference with Japan's prime minister, President Trump says Shinzo Abe has been "extremely helpful" with the North Korea negotiations. Trump said that he's "very well prepared" for the US-North Korea summit, and Dennis Rodman will not be making an appearance.
-- Colin Kaepernick's lawyers are gearing up to subpoena Trump and Vice President Pence in the athlete's collusion case against the NFL.
-- US suicide rates increased more than 25% since 1999, according to a new CDC report.
-- HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' company has settled with the EPA for their company's alleged mishandling of lead paint.
-- Life on Mars? NASA announced that the Curiosity rover has found organic matter in soil samples.
-- Samantha Bee has apologized for her vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump in her first on-air appearance since the controversial segment.
-- Chinese smartphone company ZTE will pay a $1 billion fine to America, ending a ban on ZTE buying American parts.
-- People are still buzzing about the Warriors' takedown in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Here are some of the best shots from last night.