Baby rescued from volcano rubble reunited with family

(CNN) The video spread across the internet, offering a glimmer of hope amid scenes of devastation from the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano.

A police officer carries a baby out of a house buried in volcanic ash and passes her off to another who delivers her to safety.

Swaddled in a pink Disney princess blanket, she stands out from the gray landscape.

#PNCProtegerYServir



De esta manera nuestros valientes elementos de Policía Nacional Civil rescatan a una bebé, luego que el #VolcánDeFuego hiciera erupción. pic.twitter.com/leoviIMPL1 — PNC Guatemala (@PNCdeGuatemala) June 4, 2018

The Guatemalan National Civil Police released the video on Monday and said that ten other people were rescued from the same structure.

But on Wednesday, a National Civil Police spokesman delivered bad news: The baby's mother had died in the hospital.

