How to help Guatemala recover from the Fuego volcano

In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Days after the Fuego volcano erupted, rescue workers remove layers of ash in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on Wednesday, June 6.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Relatives of 20-year-old victim Erick Rivas mourn his death during his funeral in Alotenango on June 6.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
People take refuge at a shelter in Escuintla on June 6.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Members of the Guatemalan Army search for volcano victims in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
An ash cloud advances on Tuesday, June 5.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Volunteers and rescuers evacuate a disaster zone in Escuintla on June 5.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Mariela de los Angeles Carrillo de Galindo receives a post-mortem recognition after her husband, Juan Fernando Galindo, was killed after the volcano erupted. He was a local representative of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for El Rodeo residents on June 5.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Indigenous authorities prepare to join the rescue effort in Escuintla on June 5.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
A victim is covered in ash in San Miguel Los Lotes.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
A young mourner cries over the coffin of 17-year-old Nery Otoniel Gomez Rivas, whose body was pulled from volcanic ash in Alotenango.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
An emergency worker kneels beside bodies recovered in Escuintla on Monday, June 4.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
A man carries his dog in San Miguel Los Lotes.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
People carry the coffins of seven victims to the cemetery in Alotenango.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
The volcano spews molten rock from its crater in Alotenango on Sunday, June 3.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Police officers carry an injured man in El Rodeo on June 3.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Rescue workers evacuate a house in Acatenango on June 3.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
A firefighter rests in the village of El Porvenir.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
A woman is cared for by firefighters after she learned that a relative was among the victims in Alotenango.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
People cover themselves to avoid ash in Antigua.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Police officers help people evacuate El Porvenir on June 3.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
A man cleans his motorcycle taxi, which was covered in ash in Antigua.
In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts
The volcano blows out a thick cloud of ash on June 3.