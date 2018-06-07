How to help Guatemala recover from the Fuego volcano

(CNN) The eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala has claimed more 90 lives. And nearly 200 people remain missing in villages buried by thick ash, debris and pyroclastic flow.

Recovery workers face extreme heat, choking dust and other extreme conditions as they search for signs of life.

And renewed seismic activity has hinted that the disaster might not be over.

New flows are coming from the volcano, placing more villages in danger and dispersing additional curtains of ash into the wind.

