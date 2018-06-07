Breaking News

How to help Guatemala recover from the Fuego volcano

By Christopher Dawson, CNN

Updated 2:47 PM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

An abandoned car rests atop debris Wednesday in El Rodeo, Guatemala, after the volcano&#39;s eruption.
(CNN)The eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala has claimed more 90 lives. And nearly 200 people remain missing in villages buried by thick ash, debris and pyroclastic flow.

A Public Good campaign features charities providing immediate lifesaving aid in the disaster that began Sunday, and they can be supported by clicking the button below.
Recovery workers face extreme heat, choking dust and other extreme conditions as they search for signs of life.
And renewed seismic activity has hinted that the disaster might not be over.
    New flows are coming from the volcano, placing more villages in danger and dispersing additional curtains of ash into the wind.
    Heavy rains are adding to the danger, mixing with the ash to create potential mudslides, flooding and acid rain.
    Individual crowdsourcing campaigns are being launched to help volcano victims. The following have been verified by GoFundMe:
    The Eruption Guatemala Longterm Aid fund has put together a support plan working with 3 organizations to provide water filters, eco-stoves and new housing.
    The Fuego Eruption Emergency Relief fund is raising money to help affected families with immediate needs and future rebuilding. Donations wlll be dispersed through the Foundation Vamos Adelante. on GoFundMe to help the affected families with their immediate needs and future rebuilding.
    Helping Gautemalan Volcano Victims fund is planning to provide aid through a partnership with the national co-op credit union federation MiCoope and their national fundraising campaign.
    Days after the Fuego volcano erupted, rescue workers remove layers of ash in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on Wednesday, June 6.
    Days after the Fuego volcano erupted, rescue workers remove layers of ash in El Rodeo, Guatemala, on Wednesday, June 6.
    Relatives of 20-year-old victim Erick Rivas mourn his death during his funeral in Alotenango on June 6.
    Relatives of 20-year-old victim Erick Rivas mourn his death during his funeral in Alotenango on June 6.
    People take refuge at a shelter in Escuintla on June 6.
    People take refuge at a shelter in Escuintla on June 6.
    Members of the Guatemalan Army search for volcano victims in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes.
    Members of the Guatemalan Army search for volcano victims in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes.
    An ash cloud advances on Tuesday, June 5.
    An ash cloud advances on Tuesday, June 5.
    Volunteers and rescuers evacuate a disaster zone in Escuintla on June 5.
    Volunteers and rescuers evacuate a disaster zone in Escuintla on June 5.
    Mariela de los Angeles Carrillo de Galindo receives a post-mortem recognition after her husband, Juan Fernando Galindo, was killed after the volcano erupted. He was a local representative of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.
    Mariela de los Angeles Carrillo de Galindo receives a post-mortem recognition after her husband, Juan Fernando Galindo, was killed after the volcano erupted. He was a local representative of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.
    An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for El Rodeo residents on June 5.
    An aerial view shows rescue workers searching for El Rodeo residents on June 5.
    Indigenous authorities prepare to join the rescue effort in Escuintla on June 5.
    Indigenous authorities prepare to join the rescue effort in Escuintla on June 5.
    A victim is covered in ash in San Miguel Los Lotes.
    A victim is covered in ash in San Miguel Los Lotes.
    A young mourner cries over the coffin of 17-year-old Nery Otoniel Gomez Rivas, whose body was pulled from volcanic ash in Alotenango.
    A young mourner cries over the coffin of 17-year-old Nery Otoniel Gomez Rivas, whose body was pulled from volcanic ash in Alotenango.
    An emergency worker kneels beside bodies recovered in Escuintla on Monday, June 4.
    An emergency worker kneels beside bodies recovered in Escuintla on Monday, June 4.
    A man carries his dog in San Miguel Los Lotes.
    A man carries his dog in San Miguel Los Lotes.
    People carry the coffins of seven victims to the cemetery in Alotenango.
    People carry the coffins of seven victims to the cemetery in Alotenango.
    The volcano spews molten rock from its crater in Alotenango on Sunday, June 3.
    The volcano spews molten rock from its crater in Alotenango on Sunday, June 3.
    Police officers carry an injured man in El Rodeo on June 3.
    Police officers carry an injured man in El Rodeo on June 3.
    Rescue workers evacuate a house in Acatenango on June 3.
    Rescue workers evacuate a house in Acatenango on June 3.
    A firefighter rests in the village of El Porvenir.
    A firefighter rests in the village of El Porvenir.
    Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
    Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
    A woman is cared for by firefighters after she learned that a relative was among the victims in Alotenango.
    A woman is cared for by firefighters after she learned that a relative was among the victims in Alotenango.
    People cover themselves to avoid ash in Antigua.
    People cover themselves to avoid ash in Antigua.
    Police officers help people evacuate El Porvenir on June 3.
    Police officers help people evacuate El Porvenir on June 3.
    Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
    Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
    A man cleans his motorcycle taxi, which was covered in ash in Antigua.
    A man cleans his motorcycle taxi, which was covered in ash in Antigua.
    The volcano blows out a thick cloud of ash on June 3.
    The volcano blows out a thick cloud of ash on June 3.
