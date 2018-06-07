Head of Guatemala's disaster agency facing calls to resign after Fuego eruption

(CNN) The head of Guatemala's disaster management agency is facing calls to step down just days after the Fuego volcano erupted, leaving nearly 100 people dead and scores more missing.

Sergio Cabañas, head of the agency, CONRED, met Thursday with leaders with the National Union for Hope, an opposition party dubbed UNE. In the meeting, UNE Congressman Mario Taracena blamed Cabañas for the high death toll and said he should resign and face "penal consequences" for failing to respond to eruption warnings in a timely manner.

"I'm telling you this as a human being: Quit," Taracena said, according to a video posted on Taracena's Twitter account . "You are not someone who is capable for this job."

"My good man," Taracena said, "you need to have reacted immediately to that."

Read More