Head of Guatemala's disaster agency facing calls to resign after Fuego eruption

By Dakin Andone and Flora Charner, CNN

Updated 9:57 AM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

Survivor prays for 18 missing family members
(CNN)The head of Guatemala's disaster management agency is facing calls to step down just days after the Fuego volcano erupted, leaving nearly 100 people dead and scores more missing.

Sergio Cabañas, head of the agency, CONRED, met Thursday with leaders with the National Union for Hope, an opposition party dubbed UNE. In the meeting, UNE Congressman Mario Taracena blamed Cabañas for the high death toll and said he should resign and face "penal consequences" for failing to respond to eruption warnings in a timely manner.
Satellite images show destruction caused by Guatemala's Fuego Volcano
"I'm telling you this as a human being: Quit," Taracena said, according to a video posted on Taracena's Twitter account. "You are not someone who is capable for this job."
Taracena pointed out that early reports suggested Fuego could unleash pyroclastic flows -- a dangerous mix of ash, rock and gas. The fast-moving flows are impossible to outrun and eventually swallowed the neighborhood of San Miguel Los Lotes in El Rodeo.
    "My good man," Taracena said, "you need to have reacted immediately to that."
    Cabañas and his team claimed there wasn't sufficient information to issue an evacuation warning based on bulletins sent early Sunday by Guatemala's National Seismological Volcanic and Meteorological Institute.
    Since Fuego erupted Sunday, 99 people have been declared dead, according to Guatemala's Institute of Forensic Sciences. And 192 people remain missing, Cabañas said earlier this week.
    Looking for loved ones among the ashes

    Ovidio García Suárez of San Miguel Los Lotes is still searching for his loved ones. He's lived in the shadow of the volcano for 64 years but had never seen anything like this.
    Ovidio García Suárez, a resident of El Rodeo, survived the Fuego's eruption, but his wife is missing.
    García was away from his home when his daughter called him as Fuego exploded. "Mom disappeared," she told him. His son's wife was in the home, too, and they don't know where she is, either. Their home was destroyed.
    "Now there is nothing," he said. "What's the government going to do?"
    Fuego volcano swallows towns in Guatemala

    Firefighter Rigoberto Ramirez hopes more survivors will be found. But he and his colleagues are wary of the danger the volcano could still pose, he said. Fuego on Tuesday sent more ash 16,000 feet into the sky, temporarily halting search operations.
    "There's hope," Ramirez said. "But it's dangerous for us to go up there. Water has been trapped under the ash, and vapors could come out any time."
    "It's dangerous," he added, "but we go anyway."

    Texas hospital to treat Guatemalan children

    Twelve people severely injured in the eruption will receive medical treatment in the United States and Mexico, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said.
    Why is Guatemala's volcanic eruption so much deadlier than Hawaii's?
    Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Texas, is treating six children who suffered severe burns, spokesman Mel Bower told CNN. The children arrived early Thursday and were taken to the hospital's pediatric burn center.
    Shriners personnel also were deployed Monday to Guatemala, where they have been treating the injured, officials said.
    The hospital said the children are in critical condition, CNN affiliate KTRK reported, but didn't share the full extent of their injuries, citing medical confidentiality.

    CNN's Patrick Oppmann, Natalie Gallón and Jose Armijo reported from El Rodeo, Guatemala. CNN's Emanuella Grinberg and Spencer Feingold contributed to this report.