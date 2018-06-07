Satellite images show destruction caused by Guatemala's Fuego Volcano

(CNN) The images show a town buried, nearly obliterated, by Sunday's deadly volcanic eruption in Guatemala that's claimed over 90 lives.

CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says the pyroclastic flow on Sunday was over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit (about 1,000 degrees Celsius).

Now, San Miguel Los Lotes is buried in what remains of these flows.

The satellite images show the majority of the town's buildings are either buried, or completely blown away; baseball-sized volcanic rocks and debris are scattered amongst heaps of melted rubber and steel -- the remains of cars.

Read More