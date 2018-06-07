(CNN) Advocacy groups have welcomed this week's ruling from Bermuda's Supreme Court that a new law replacing same-sex marriage with domestic partnerships is unconstitutional.

The Domestic Partnership Act was signed into law in February and banned same-sex marriage, which was first legalized by the Supreme Court in May 2017. Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said at the time that the law proved Bermudians do not want same-sex marriage.

The law was harshly criticized by LGBT advocacy groups and seen as a major step backwards.

But the high court ruled Tuesday that the Domestic Partnership Act was discriminatory and violated constitutionally protected freedoms.

In his judgment, Chief Justice Ian Kawaley wrote that "Parliament could not validly reverse this Court's decision that same-sex marriage was a right guaranteed by Bermudian law."

