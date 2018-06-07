10 found dead in Kenyan plane wreckage two days after crash

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) All 10 people aboard a small plane which crashed Tuesday in a mountainous region in central Kenya are dead, government officials told CNN Thursday.

The wreckage of the plane was found in the Aberdare forest after two days of aerial and ground search, Paul Maringa, principal secretary at the Kenyan Ministry of Transport said.

Authorities said the Cessna Caravan plane which departed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday from Kitale, was headed to the capital city of Nairobi. It lost contact with the control tower at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a few minutes before landing.

"We spotted the crashed plane and rescue teams found no survivors from the passenger and the crew.

"The bodies have been transferred to the hospital and their families have been informed," Maringa told CNN Thursday.