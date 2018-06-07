Breaking News

10 found dead in Kenyan plane wreckage two days after crash

By Bukola Adebayo, CNN

Updated 12:12 PM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)All 10 people aboard a small plane which crashed Tuesday in a mountainous region in central Kenya are dead, government officials told CNN Thursday.

The wreckage of the plane was found in the Aberdare forest after two days of aerial and ground search, Paul Maringa, principal secretary at the Kenyan Ministry of Transport said.
Kenyan President orders top officials to take lie-detector tests
Kenyan President orders top officials to take lie-detector tests
Authorities said the Cessna Caravan plane which departed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday from Kitale, was headed to the capital city of Nairobi. It lost contact with the control tower at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a few minutes before landing.
"We spotted the crashed plane and rescue teams found no survivors from the passenger and the crew.
    "The bodies have been transferred to the hospital and their families have been informed," Maringa told CNN Thursday.
    Read More

    Investigation ongoing

    Eight passengers and two pilots were on the flight, operated by a local company FlySax.
    Africa&#39;s top airports revealed
    Africa's top airports revealed
    "We can not say what led to the crash until the wreckage has been recovered," Maringa said. Rescue teams could not access the site are till early Thursday due to bad weather and are still investigating the cause of the crash, he said.
    Tourism has boosted local travel in the eastern African country, local media reported. In 2014, Kenya's aviation authorities cleared budget airline JamboJet to operate flights across Africa from Nairobi and Mombasa.
    Kenya also received a safety certification last year from the US Federal Aviation Administration allowing its airlines to apply for non-stop flights to airports in the United States.