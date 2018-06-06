Photos: Historical firsts on Everest

2018: First double amputee to summit from Nepalese side – Chinese double amputee climber Xia Boyu, who lost both of his legs during first attempt to climb Everest, finally reached the summit of the world's highest peak in May 2018. He became the first double amputee to summit from the Nepalese side, and the second double amputee to make it to the top.