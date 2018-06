2006: First double amputee to conquer Everest

Mark Inglis from New Zealand became the first double-amputee to conquer the world's highest mountain in 2006. But his achievement was also met with controversy . On the way to the summit, Inglis' team found British climber David Sharp near death in a cave 300 meters below the summit. They tried to help but Inglis said they could do little for Sharp and they carried on to the summit. Sharp died on the mountain.