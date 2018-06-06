A dessert shop employee protects a gay couple from a mob yelling slurs during Utah's Pride festival

(CNN) Terrance Mannery was getting ready to close up at the Salt Lake City dessert shop where he works when four scared-looking men ran in.

The men were going home from the Utah Pride Festival on Saturday night when a group of at least seven white men started chasing them and shouting anti-gay slurs, according to Salt Lake City police.

"I noticed some men come in and they seemed distraught and afraid so I asked them what was going on," 21-year-old Mannery said. "They said they were being harassed and followed."

When the group following the men attempted to come inside, Mannery confronted them, thinking they might damage the store or hurt the customers inside.

Mannery tried to close and lock the shop's doors, but somebody punched him and a fight broke out. He was pushed outside in the commotion and several other men joined the mob.

