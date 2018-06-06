Most Americans say they aren't booking a vacation to space -- except millennials

(CNN) Millennials aren't using their vacation days. They've got more than $1 trillion saved up combined. And FOMO -- fear of missing out -- pushes them toward experiences over material things.

So why not put all that time and money toward a vacation in space?

According to a Pew Research Center study released Wednesday, a majority of this younger generation of Americans -- 63% -- would be up for it.

Millennials, who are now in their 20s and 30s, are the generation most interested in space tourism , the study found. The idea attracted only about four in 10 Gen Xers, who are between about 38 and 53 years old, and 27% of Baby Boomers or older generations of Americans.

The most common reason given for wanting to go was a desire to do something unique.

