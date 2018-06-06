A middle school gave graduates a gift it hopes they never have to use -- ballistic shields

(CNN) For graduating eighth-graders at St. Cornelius Catholic School, a celebratory time was abruptly interrupted by a sobering gift: ballistic shields to protect them from a potential school shooter.

A day before their graduation, the 15 eighth-graders and 25 faculty members at the Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, school each received a roughly 20-ounce, bullet- and stab-resistant insert that can slide into a backpack.

The shields, which typically costs $150 each, were donated by nearby Unequal Technologies, which also makes military and athletic gear. The firm's CEO, Rob Vito, sends his children to St. Cornelius.

Vito said St. Cornelius principal Barbara Rosini asked him to create a lightweight and kid-friendly shield for students and faculty to protect them from gun violence. A year later, his company presented 13- and 14-year-old students with the gear, which the company claims is more protective than body armor typically worn by law enforcement.

"The students thought it was cool, but it was also a somber moment as they contemplated the reality of potential gun violence in their schools, which has tragically become the 'new' normal," Vito told CNN in an email.