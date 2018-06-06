(CNN) The police chief in Mesa, Arizona, says he was "disappointed" by a video that shows officers punching and kneeing an unarmed man.

A police sergeant and three officers have been placed on administrative leave after the May 23 incident at an apartment complex.

While an attorney for Robert Johnson, 33, said he provided no reason for officers to strike him, the Mesa Police Association said Johnson "was not compliant and physically resisted what we feel was a lawful detention."

Police Chief Ramon Batista acted after a community member showed him a surveillance video of the beating a week after the incident, said Detective Nik Rasheta.

The officers are the subject of an internal investigation.

