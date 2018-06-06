(CNN) In one of the first 911 calls after the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest festival last year, a woman plaintively screams in the background as an operator tries to get her to give her location and what kind of emergency is happening.

The call is one of more than 500 released Wednesday by Las Vegas police from the investigation into the massacre that took 58 lives. They give chilling evidence of the chaos that ensued as hundreds of shots came down on thousands of concertgoers and people called for help and tried to escape the bloodshed.

The operator hears that woman wail, "Please send help," that someone has been shot and that the caller needs an ambulance. The operator transfers the call to the medical unit, but neither dispatcher can get the woman to give them details about what is going on.

The country music event was taking place October 1 just across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort, from where a gunman was firing a multitude of semiautomatic weapons at the suddenly panicked crowd of 22,000.

Video from a hotel surveillance camera, also released by police, shows a mass of people fleeing the shooting in one area of the festival grounds.

