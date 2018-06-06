(CNN) The husband of fashion designer Kate Spade, who apparently took her own life Tuesday, says his wife was getting help for anxiety and depression.

Kate Spade was seeing doctors and taking medicine for her disease, Andy Spade said in a statement released Wednesday.

Andy Spade said he had conversed with his wife the night before she was found dead in her Manhattan apartment and she "sounded happy."

He said her death was a "complete shock."

Kate Spade had anxiety and depression for years, he said. For the past five years she had been going to doctors and taking medicine for her disease, he wrote.

Read More