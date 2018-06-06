Lava filled up this Hawaiian bay and destroyed what could be hundreds of homes

(CNN) A slow-moving flood of lava destroyed hundreds of homes in the southeast area of Big Island, turning what had been a scenic bay dotted with beach homes, lush greens and turquoise waters, into a dark slab of steam and lava.

By Tuesday morning, the lava had completely filled Kapoho Bay -- shocking residents and frequent visitors who realized that their beloved bay was gone. It was where vacationers enjoyed tide pools, snorkeling and picnics, reported CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

As of the morning of June 5, the fissure 8 lava flow front had completely filled Kapoho Bay.

"It's incredibly saddening," Jason Hills, who makes a yearly visit, told the station . "Kapoho Bay was just a little calm water gem where people could play, swim, hang out in the tide pools. It was green and beautiful, great trade winds, and now it's just a big hunk of lava rock."

So far, it was unclear how many homes have been affected, but Hawaii Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno said it was fair to say it was hundreds. The lava pushed into beach lots in Kapoho, which has about 350 homes and Vacationland, which has about 150. This doesn't mean all homes were affected, but authorities will have to count and match the areas with property maps.

About 80% of the homes are believed to be vacation homes, Magno told reporters Tuesday.

Read More