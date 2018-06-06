Lava flow evaporates Hawaii's largest freshwater lake within hours

(CNN) Steam billowed up from Hawaii's largest freshwater lake as lava flow evaporated its placid waters within a few hours and made it the latest casualty from the Big Island's Kilauea volcano.

A steam plume first appeared around 10 a.m. Saturday as lava poured into Green Lake in Kapoho, but by 3 p.m. a Hawaii County Fire Department overflight confirmed to the US Geological Survey that the lake had filled with lava and the body of water was no more.

A Hawaii County Fire Department photo shows how lava flows evaporated the waters of Green Lake.

Green Lake -- a popular swimming spot -- once reached about 200 feet deep, according to CNN affiliate KHNL/KGMB

"I couldn't believe it," Hawaii Community College geography instructor Drew Kapp told the TV station. "I've never even heard of anything like that happening before."

It's been more than a month since lava began its slow, destructive path after Kilauea erupted. About 7.7 square miles of land have been covered by lava.