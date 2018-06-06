Breaking News

Lava flow evaporates Hawaii's largest freshwater lake within hours

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Updated 2:45 PM ET, Wed June 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lava spills through Hawaii neighborhood
Lava spills through Hawaii neighborhood

    JUST WATCHED

    Lava spills through Hawaii neighborhood

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lava spills through Hawaii neighborhood 01:12

(CNN)Steam billowed up from Hawaii's largest freshwater lake as lava flow evaporated its placid waters within a few hours and made it the latest casualty from the Big Island's Kilauea volcano.

A steam plume first appeared around 10 a.m. Saturday as lava poured into Green Lake in Kapoho, but by 3 p.m. a Hawaii County Fire Department overflight confirmed to the US Geological Survey that the lake had filled with lava and the body of water was no more.
A Hawaii County Fire Department photo shows how lava flows evaporated the waters of Green Lake.
A Hawaii County Fire Department photo shows how lava flows evaporated the waters of Green Lake.
Green Lake -- a popular swimming spot -- once reached about 200 feet deep, according to CNN affiliate KHNL/KGMB.
"I couldn't believe it," Hawaii Community College geography instructor Drew Kapp told the TV station. "I've never even heard of anything like that happening before."
    It's been more than a month since lava began its slow, destructive path after Kilauea erupted. About 7.7 square miles of land have been covered by lava.
    Read More
    Residents also have had to contend with poisonous gases given off by the lava, which can include laze -- hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles.
    Green Lake isn't the only part of the Big Island that the recent volcanic activity has transformed. Kapoho Bay, famous for its tide pools, was completely filled by lava Tuesday.

    CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.