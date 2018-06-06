Alice Marie Johnson leaves prison after Trump commutes sentence

(CNN) Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender whose sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, was released from an Alabama prison on Wednesday after 21 years behind bars.

"I feel like my life is starting over again," an emotional Johnson told reporters outside the prison in Aliceville.

A van transported her outside the prison, and when Johnson stepped out she ran toward waiting family members who greeted her with hugs, flowers and tears.

Johnson was convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. Trump commuted her life sentence a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with the President.

Developing story - more to come