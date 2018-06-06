About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a London hotel

London, UK (CNN) Dozens of firefighters have been sent to tackle a blaze at a hotel in the Knightsbridge area of London, the London Fire Brigade said Wednesday.

Pictures on social media showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky above the Mandarin Oriental, a five-star hotel that has recently been refurbished.

The London Fire Brigade said it had deployed 20 fire engines and about 120 firefighters to tackle the fire on the roof of the hotel.

The fire in London is the mandarin oriental hotel in Knightsbridge pic.twitter.com/tMrVTOUF3j — Jack (@jackwmartin_) June 6, 2018

The Mandarin hotel group confirmed that it was dealing with a fire at its London hotel. "There is a fire at the hotel but the situation is still unfolding," the group's director of corporate public relations, Sally De Souza, told CNN Wednesday.

Knightsbridge is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in London, home to luxury stories Harvey Nichols and Harrods.

Read More