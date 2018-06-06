Story highlights Unified Korean judo team to fight at East Asian Championships

It's the first time the peninsula has united in a summer sport

Peninsula marched under same flag at Winter Olympics

(CNN) While political tensions on the Korean peninsula remain unresolved, the two nations are set to fight side by side this weekend ... in Mongolia.

After competing together in women's ice hockey at the Winter Olympics, a unified Korean judo team will make history in the team competition at this year's East Asian Championships, held in the capital of Ulaanbaatar.

It's the first time North and South Korea have united under one flag "in a summer sports" event, according to both the office of the Mongolian President and the International Judo Federation.

"Judo is more than a sport," said IJF President Marius Vizer, adding plans are "on track" for a similarly unified team at the September's World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"Judo is a martial art, an Olympic sport and a tool to unite societies through our values."

