No women in Forbes' top 100 richest athletes list

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 7:28 AM ET, Wed June 6, 2018

Serena Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Serena Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris. Here's a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off.
The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."
The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.
Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
At the beginningSerena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Parisian styleSerena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
In the pinkSerena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Height of fashionIn 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
If the cap fits...Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Traditional valuesWilliams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
The cat's whiskersSerena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Making an entranceWilliams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Glowing performanceIn a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Blue momentWilliams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Suitable occasionA more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Black and white imageThe Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
With her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Power playWith her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Out of the shadowsSerena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Up in the airWilliams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
Hair-raisingSerena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
Story highlights

  • Serena Williams was sole female on list in 2017
  • New mum Williams doesn't make top 100 in 2018
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather reclaims top spot

(CNN)For the first time in eight years, no women feature on Forbes' list of the world's 100 highest-earning sports stars -- a list topped by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Since the magazine expanded its list in 2010, at least one female star has always made the cut. Tennis player Serena Williams was the sole female representative last year, coming in at 51st.
Though a number of sports tournaments now pay men and women equal prize money -- in 1973 not one sport rewarded both genders equally -- this year's list starkly highlights that the pace of change is slow and a huge disparity remains.
    Having not played much in the last 12 months owing to pregnancy and maternity leave, Williams' off-court earnings of $18 million (£13.4m) was not enough to make 2018's top 100. Charlotte Hornets' Nicholas Batum was ranked No. 100 with $22.9 million (£17.06m).
    Tennis players Maria Sharapova and Li Na have been named on the list in recent years, but Sharapova's absence from the sport because of a drugs ban and Li's retirement in 2014 means they no longer feature.
    READ: Williams pulls out of French Open
    READ: Williams reveals 'whole new kind of fear'
    Sharapova failed a drugs test in 2016 and served a 15-month ban.
    Kurt Badenhausen, Forbes' senior editor, told CNN Sport that on endorsements alone Williams would be ranked in the top 10.
    He told CNN Sport: "Serena is still killing it off the court.
    "She's more popular than ever with corporate sponsors. By our count she banked $18 million with those partners who she still continues to be engaged with, whether it's IBM, Nike, Wilson, so she does a lot off the court.
    "Her endorsement earnings would put her up in the top 10 in the world. She just hasn't any prize money to go with that. I expect once Serena is back on the court and raking up those millions in prize money we'll see her back on the list next year."
    READ: What single thing would you change to achieve gender equality?

    Mayweather the businessman

    Mayweather's fight with UFC star Conor McGregor last August ensured he reclaimed top spot from Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo with earnings of $285 (£212.8m).
    The 41-year-old took home $275m from that sole bout and a further $10m in endorsements to top the list for the fourth time in seven years.
    Mayweather beat McGregor in August&#39;s fight.
    Mayweather beat McGregor in August's fight.
    Second was Barcelona's Lionel Messi ($111m/ £82.9m), who recently signed a new contract with the La Liga club, while Ronaldo ($108m/£80.6m ) dropped to third having topped the list the two previous years.
    "He's a pretty good businessman despite the problems people might have with him," added Badenhausen of Mayweather, a man who was sentenced to 90 days in jail, serving 60 days, for domestic violence in 2012.
    "Because Floyd Mayweather was the promoter of the fight, he doesn't just get his cut as a fighter. He also gets his cut as the promoter of the event -- every ticket that's sold, every pay-per-view that's sold, concession, sponsorship, Floyd gets a cut of that so he walked away with a record pay day, the biggest pay day in the history of sport."
    The figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018.
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

    Forbes' top 10

    1. Floyd Mayweather, $285m (£212.8m)
    2. Lionel Messi, $111m (£82.9m)
    3. Cristiano Ronaldo, $108m (£80.7m)
    4. Conor McGregor, $99m (£74m)
    5. Neymar, $90m (£67.3m)
    6. LeBron James, $85.5m (£63.9m)
    7. Roger Federer, $77.2m (£57.7m)
    8. Stephen Curry, $76.9m (£57.5m)
    9. Matt Ryan, $67.3m (£50.3m)
    10. Matthew Stafford, $59.5m (£44.5m)