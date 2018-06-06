Activist who defended same-sex marriage in viral speech claims victory in Iowa primary

Washington (CNN) Zach Wahls, an activist for LGBTQ rights who rose to prominence for a viral speech defending marriage equality and his same-sex parents, claimed victory in the Democratic primary for an Iowa Senate seat on Tuesday.

At the time of the speech, Wahls was a 19-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Now he is 26, putting him on track to become one of the state's youngest lawmakers if he wins in November.

"When I delivered my speech defending same-sex marriage back in 2011, I had no idea it would one day lead me back to the Iowa legislature," he said in a statement on his victory, adding, "our campaign marks a new generation of leadership in Iowa politics."

Wahls has continued his activism in support of LGBTQ rights since giving his now-famous speech.

In 2012, he spoke at the Democratic National Convention and took aim at then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

"Mr. Romney, my family is just as real as yours," he said at the time. "I think every child deserves a family as loving and committed as mine."