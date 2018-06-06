This app lets you take a virtual tour of the White House

Washington (CNN) Starting this week, visitors won't have to go to the White House to tour it.

The White House Historical Association announced on Tuesday the launch of a new mobile app giving people -- including on-site visitors who want more background information -- the opportunity to get virtual educational tours of the White House and surrounding president's neighborhood.

Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, described the app as the "21st century evolution of the White House Guidebook."

The three separate tour experiences include: exploring the virtual White House -- to see the East Wing, Family Theater, Library, Vermeil Room, China Room, Diplomatic Reception Room, Map Room, State Floor, the Oval Office, Cabinet Room and Press Room; doing the White House neighborhood walking tour -- with stops at Decatur House, Lafayette Square, St. John's Church, the Treasury Building, North Lawn, Blair House, Eisenhower Executive Office Building, South Lawn and Ellipse, and the White House Visitor Center; and the White House Companion tour, a room-by-room guide of the White House for people who are in Washington, DC, taking a physical tour already.

Tour the White House from wherever you are! Take a selfie and learn which president or first lady you most resemble! We are bringing the People's House to the people. Our new mobile app, #WHExperience, is available for free on iOS and Android devices. https://t.co/Gm0O5uqlHC pic.twitter.com/sWA2CxSaF0 — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) June 5, 2018

There is also an interactive component to the app: Users can use the "Presidential Look-Alike" feature, where they take a selfie to find out which US president or first lady they most resemble based on portraits in the White House collection.

