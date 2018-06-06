Washington (CNN) The State Department said Wednesday that "medical screenings are ongoing" for personnel with concerns tied to health incidents noted in Cuba and China.

The statement from Heather Nauert, the department's spokeswoman, said the screenings had led to the State Department sending "a number of individuals for further evaluation and a comprehensive assessment of their symptoms and findings in the United States."

"US medical professionals will continue to conduct full evaluations to determine the cause of the reported symptoms and whether the findings are consistent with those noted in previously affected government personnel or possibly completely unrelated," the statement read.

Nauert's release on Wednesday came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the formation of a task force in response to "unexplained health incidents" affecting US diplomats and their family members.

Wednesday's statement said the medical screenings and deployment to Guangzhou, China, came after the department received confirmation that a government employee had gone through an incident similar to episodes previously noted in Cuba.

