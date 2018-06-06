Washington (CNN)The State Department said Wednesday that "medical screenings are ongoing" for personnel with concerns tied to health incidents noted in Cuba and China.
The statement from Heather Nauert, the department's spokeswoman, said the screenings had led to the State Department sending "a number of individuals for further evaluation and a comprehensive assessment of their symptoms and findings in the United States."
"US medical professionals will continue to conduct full evaluations to determine the cause of the reported symptoms and whether the findings are consistent with those noted in previously affected government personnel or possibly completely unrelated," the statement read.
Nauert's release on Wednesday came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the formation of a task force in response to "unexplained health incidents" affecting US diplomats and their family members.
Wednesday's statement said the medical screenings and deployment to Guangzhou, China, came after the department received confirmation that a government employee had gone through an incident similar to episodes previously noted in Cuba.
In late May, Pompeo said a US government employee stationed in China reported "abnormal sensations of sound and pressure" and had medical indications "very similar" and "entirely consistent" to those earlier experienced by US diplomats posted in Havana.
The State Department said again in its statement Wednesday that the incident in China recalled the mysterious health episodes in Cuba, where many US diplomats and family members reported hearing bizarre noises and undergoing physical symptoms in late 2016 and early 2017.
US officials have detailed how personnel came in Cuba to experience a variety of symptoms including sharp ear pain, headaches, ringing in one ear, vertigo, disorientation, attention issues and signs consistent with mild traumatic brain injury or concussion. In nearly all cases there -- 24 in total -- the ailments were preceded by some sort of "acoustic element," such as a "high-pitched beam of sound" or a "baffling sensation akin to driving with the windows partially open in a car."
The State Department has not pointed to a specific cause behind the mysterious incidents, and a study earlier this year outlined the extensiveness of the problem.