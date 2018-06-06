Breaking News

Pruitt on Chick-fil-A: 'We need more of them in Tulsa and we need more of them across the country'

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 7:19 PM ET, Wed June 6, 2018

EAST CHICAGO, IN - APRIL 19: U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt makes a statement to the media after meeting residents from and taking a brief tour of the West Calumet Housing Complex on April 19, 2017 in East Chicago, Indiana. Nearly all the residents of the complex were ordered to move by the East Chicago Housing Authority after the soil and many homes in the complex were found to contain high levels of lead. The area has been declared an EPA superfund site. This was Pruitt's first visit to a superfund site since being named the agency's administrator. The complex is scheduled for demolition. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Washington (CNN)Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appeared to confirm Wednesday recent reports that he looked into the potential of his wife opening a Chick-fil-A franchise, telling a reporter the country needs more of the fast food restaurant.

"Chick-fil-A is a franchise of faith and it's one of the best in the country, and so, that's something we were very excited about, so, and we need more of them in Tulsa and we need more of them across the country," Pruitt says in a video, posted on Twitter by Nexstar Media Group reporter Jessica Smith. "So, anyway, it's an exciting time."
Smith tweeted that she asked Pruitt about the recent controversy.
In the interview, Pruitt goes on to say that his wife "is an entrepreneur herself," and that they both "love" Chick-fil-A.
    CNN previously reported on Pruitt's inquiry into opening a Chick-fil-A franchise, which started with one of his aides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Sierra Club.
    The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that following outreach by the aide, Pruitt spoke by phone with someone from Chick-fil-A's legal department. A representative for Chick-fil-A, Carrie Kurlander, told the Post that the call involved "an expression of interest in his wife becoming a Chick-fil-A franchisee."
    Kurlander said that the EPA administrator's wife "started, but did not complete, the Chick-fil-A franchisee application" and added that Pruitt's wife is not now and has never previously been a franchisee for the company.
    During his tenure as head of the EPA, Pruitt has been at the center of about a dozen inquiries looking into his actions at the agency.

    CNN's Clare Foran contributed to this report.