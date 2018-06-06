Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appeared to confirm Wednesday recent reports that he looked into the potential of his wife opening a Chick-fil-A franchise, telling a reporter the country needs more of the fast food restaurant.

"Chick-fil-A is a franchise of faith and it's one of the best in the country, and so, that's something we were very excited about, so, and we need more of them in Tulsa and we need more of them across the country," Pruitt says in a video, posted on Twitter by Nexstar Media Group reporter Jessica Smith. "So, anyway, it's an exciting time."

Smith tweeted that she asked Pruitt about the recent controversy.

In the interview, Pruitt goes on to say that his wife "is an entrepreneur herself," and that they both "love" Chick-fil-A.

CNN previously reported on Pruitt's inquiry into opening a Chick-fil-A franchise, which started with one of his aides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Sierra Club.

