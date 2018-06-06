Washington (CNN) The Trump administration's federal commission on school safety, established after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is holding its first public forum Wednesday at the Education Department.

At the full-day listening session, the commission is seeking feedback on solutions to improve safety in the nation's schools. The event, which is the first of several planned, comes one day after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told a Senate subcommittee hearing that the federal commission would not focus on the role that guns played in school violence , comments that appeared to confound lawmakers.

On Tuesday, DeVos told Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who questioned her on the commission's goal, that focusing on the role of guns was "not part of the commission's charge, per se."

This will be the first opportunity for members of the public to provide input to the committee directly. The commission has held several closed-door meetings with select stakeholders, including survivors of school shootings. Last week, the commission held its first field hearing at a Maryland high school, which focused on positive behavioral intervention and supports.

DeVos, who chairs the commission, has said the goal is to spotlight successful techniques in use at schools and in communities across the country that can help make the nation's schools safer.

Read More