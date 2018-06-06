Washington (CNN) The Trump administration's federal commission on school safety, which established after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is facing criticism Wednesday for ignoring the role firearms play in the issue.

Alessia Modjarrad, a graduating Montgomery County, Maryland, high school senior and student activist, told the commission, which is holding its first public forum Wednesday at the Education Department, that efforts to address school safety by the Trump administration are "misguided and inefficient."

"We, the students, experience the American school system every day. We used to sit in classrooms waiting for something to be done," she said, adding that they will now use their voices instead. "I don't want to be scared. I don't want to think that, at any moment, someone with a gun could walk in and hurt us all."

At the full-day listening session, the commission is seeking feedback on solutions to improve safety in the nation's schools. The event, which is the first of several planned, comes one day after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told a Senate subcommittee hearing that the federal commission would not focus on the role that guns played in school violence , comments that appeared to confound lawmakers.

On Tuesday, DeVos told Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who questioned her on the commission's goal, that focusing on the role of guns was "not part of the commission's charge, per se."

