(CNN) The most consequential day of primaries in 2018 so far is behind us! But before it gets too far in the rearview mirror, we need to spend some time unpacking what June 5, 2018, taught us about November 6, 2018.

Because this ain't easy, I'm bringing in some help. Below, I gave you my Point -- and CNN resident election big brain Harry Enten offered a CounterPoint. Get it? Got it? Good.

Chris Cillizza: Going into Tuesday's vote, there were major concerns among Democratic strategists that California's odd "jungle primary" system could spell doom for their side. Under the system, which was approved by voters in a ballot initiative in 2010, all candidates run on the same ballot. The top two vote-getters, regardless of their party affiliations, advance to the November election.

That nightmare didn't come to pass on Tuesday. In all seven -- yes, seven(!) -- Republican-held California House seats that Hillary Clinton won in the the 2016 election, Democrats will have a candidate.

That's a very big deal -- particularly when you consider that if Democrats can win five or six of these seats that amounts to one-quarter (or close) of the total of 23 seats they need to net to win back the House majority in November.

