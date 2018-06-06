Ryan says he agrees with Gowdy that FBI acted appropriately

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday he agreed with South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy that the FBI did "exactly" what it was supposed to do in its handling of the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible connections to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

"I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment's accurate, I think, but we have some more digging to do. We're waiting for some more document requests," Ryan told reporters at a news conference on Capitol Hill. "It would have been helpful if we got this information earlier."

Officials briefed Ryan, Gowdy and other congressional leaders last month on the FBI's use of a confidential source that interacted with Trump's campaign two years ago as the Department of Justice investigated Russian meddling.

The briefings came after House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes demanded more information about the source -- a push that has prompted Trump to publicly speculate whether the FBI infiltrated his campaign. Nunes declined to comment Wednesday.

