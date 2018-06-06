New Mexico's Deb Haaland likely to be first Native American congresswoman

(CNN) Deb Haaland has won the primary for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects, putting her on track to become the first Native American woman in Congress.

The former Democratic state party leader, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, is seeking to replace Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is leaving her post representing the solidly Democratic district to run for governor. Haaland outlasted a strong field that included former US Attorney Damon Martinez and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, an activist and former law professor.

"Tonight, New Mexico made history," Haaland said in a speech Tuesday, calling hers a "victory for working people, a victory for women and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class."

She included a message for the White House.

"Donald Trump and the billionaire class," she said, "should consider this victory a warning shot: the blue wave is coming."

