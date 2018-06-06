Melania Trump makes her first public appearance since May 10

Washington (CNN) Shortly before 2 p.m., a handful of assembled press caught their first glimpse of Melania Trump in almost 27 days, as the first couple walked from the Oval Office toward their assembled motorcade, parked along the White House driveway.

President Donald Trump and the first lady headed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington for a briefing to discuss preparedness ahead of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.

Wearing a tan trench coat, belted at the waist, Melania Trump looked like she always had, at least prior to her May 14 kidney procedure, which kept her out of the public eye for more than three weeks. She was, as always, steady on her 4 3/4" high heels.

While at FEMA, she sat with the President at the head of a large conference table.

Trump recognized the first lady in his opening remarks at the event, after tweeting about her scheduled appearance before the press earlier that day.

