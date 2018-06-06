Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump is expected to appear before press cameras Wednesday afternoon -- her first time since May 10 -- and President Donald Trump would like to let you know, she's "doing really well."

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!" Trump tweeted before the appearance Wednesday.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The first couple is headed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington for a briefing to discuss preparedness ahead of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.

The first lady attended a Monday event at the White House with the President , honoring more than 40 Gold Star families. It was her public debut since having a medical procedure for a benign kidney condition on May 14. The Monday event was closed to the press, however.

The first lady tweeted support of Gold Star families following the reception, and included three images from the occasion, two with her seated in the front row.

