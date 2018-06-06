Conway suggests press aide who mocked McCain could find another job in administration

Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway left open the possibility that the press aide who mocked Sen. John McCain could potentially find another job in the Trump administration.

"Kelly Sadler has been told that there are administration jobs that fit with her skill set and her experience and that the rest is really her choice, what she would like to do next," Conway said in an interview Wednesday with CNN's "New Day."

Sadler, a White House communications aide, was quietly let go Tuesday , nearly a month after she made an imprudent comment about the Arizona Republican's health during a staff meeting. McCain is suffering from brain cancer.

In the aftermath of Sadler's comment, the White House did not condemn her remark and she did not apologize publicly. She remained on the staff for nearly a month before departing.