House GOP immigration negotiations continue ahead of key Thursday meeting

Washington (CNN) House Republicans are bracing for a two-hour conference meeting Thursday morning on immigration, which could determine the fate of moderate members' efforts to force a vote on several immigration bills.

"I think a lot of it hangs on that meeting tomorrow," said Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, who has signed a House procedural maneuver -- known as a discharge petition -- that allows lawmakers to bypass leadership and force a vote on the floor if they can get a majority of members to sign on.

Ahead of that consequential gathering, the key leaders on the moderate and conservative sides of the issue were huddling with party leadership in Speaker Paul Ryan's effort in hopes of reaching a consensus that could be presented to their colleagues in the morning.

On their way to the Wednesday meeting and earlier in the day, negotiators expressed optimism but were still far apart on the issue of establishing citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

As it stands now, several moderate Republicans still considering the discharge petition have held off on signing it under the guise that leadership will be able to broker compromise immigration legislation between conservatives and moderates in the conference. But, if Thursday's or Wednesday's meetings don't go well, moderates may abandon the negotiating strategy and push forward with the discharge petition.

