Giuliani on Stormy Daniels: Melania Trump 'believes her husband'

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani told an audience in Israel that he does not think first lady Melania Trump believes that President Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

"She believes her husband, and she doesn't think it's true," Giuliani said at the "Globes" Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv.

The former GOP mayor of New York also attacked Daniels, an adult film actress who alleges she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, personally and denied that sex workers had credibility.

"I respect women -- beautiful women and women with value -- but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don't respect," Giuliani said. "Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti responded to Giuliani on Twitter, calling him a misogynist.

