(CNN) Former New York City Mayor and current lawyer for President Trump Rudy Giuliani received a dismal favorability rating, according to a Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine percent of registered voters said they have a favorable view of him and 44% saying their view was not favorable.

A quarter of respondents say they haven't heard enough about him.

Giuliani, who received the nickname "America's Mayor" after 9/11, was more recently a vocal backer of the President in 2016 and angled for a Cabinet position before becoming the most public face of Trump's legal team with regard to the Russia investigation earlier this year.

As the President's chief defender on TV, Giuliani has been getting a lot of press recently, and much of it has focused on discrepancies between his own statements and those of the White House press staff on the subject of the Russia investigation.

