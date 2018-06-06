Papadopoulos' wife asks Trump for a pardon

(CNN) The wife of Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying about his Russian contacts, asked President Donald Trump to grant him a pardon in a CNN interview on Wednesday.

"George is loyal to the truth, and has been through a lot, and is loyal to his country," his wife, Simona Mangiante, said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper." "He believed in Trump, and I believe in Trump having access to information and awareness now to know that he deserves a pardon."

"And of course, one of the reasons I want him to pardon is that I love him," Mangiante added.

Perhaps sensing an opportunity after Trump issued a high-profile pardon last week, Mangiante has embarked on a media blitz and publicly asked the President to grant clemency to her husband.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that Trump is eyeing pardons for dozens of people , though it's not clear if Papadopoulos or anyone involved in the Russia investigation is on the President's radar right now.

