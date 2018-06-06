At FEMA, Trump remained mum on new Puerto Rico death toll

(CNN) President Donald Trump visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, just over a week after a new Harvard study estimated more than 4,600 people in Puerto Rico died in Hurricane Maria and its aftermath.

But even as he was briefed on the upcoming hurricane season, the President remained mum on the new estimate, which dwarfs the government's official 64-person death toll. Instead, the President praised FEMA and other US officials, telling them they should be "very proud" of their work to beat back last year's devastating hurricane season.

"We really appreciate the job you've done," Trump told FEMA officials and members of his Cabinet. "I want to thank you very much."

"Our entire government leapt into action to coordinate the response along with state and local leaders," he added.

The President did mention Puerto Rico and several US states that were hard hit by hurricanes last year, but offered no indication the US was reviewing its response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

Read More